Tip! Ed Tech Equipment Available for Checkout

We’ve got a lot of equipment here in the center, and it’s all for faculty benefit. We have tried to make devices that will work with Windows, Macintosh and Chromebooks. These portable devices will also work well with Canvas, Zoom and YuJa. Please contact Ed Lovitt to check on availability and identify pickup or delivery. We can also provide consultation for all JCCC faculty and staff on what might be the best solution for your specific needs.

More Information about the Equipment