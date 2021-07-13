Tip – Canvas Text Messages – End of Life

Beginning July 31st 2021 SMS or Text messaging inside the Canvas LMS will no longer be supported for all Canvas customers. What this means is that if you have been using the SMS feature for Canvas Announcements and Grades you will need to either check your email notifications or take advantage of the Canvas mobile apps.

If you would like to continue to receive Canvas notifications on your mobile device, we recommend that you download the Canvas mobile app and enable push notifications. General information about the Canvas mobile apps for iOS and Android can be found here, including information about how to link them to JCCC’s Canvas account.

Like text message notifications, “push” notifications to your mobile app can be customized, allowing you to decide what types of notifications you would like to receive. it can be done directly in the settings menu within the mobile app.