Tip! – Changing the Language for Your Class
Hey FL instructors – make your course a (slightly) more immersive and fun experience by changing the language of your course. Simply change it in Settings > Language.
While it’s true Canvas defaults to English, you can switch for a specific class and change the menu titles, buttons, and functions throughout your course. Beware, though, it also changes things in Settings, so make sure you know the language enough to switch it back!