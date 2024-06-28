Tip! – Create an Email Template in Outlook

Creating a template in Outlook is quite an easy task, but the navigation to get there is somewhat hidden. You’ll find “My Templates” in the App icon in the Insert or Message ribbon. If you use the desktop application, you can manually put it in your ribbon, but if you use the online version, you’ll have an extra click. Still, a couple of clicks is easy if you don’t have to type a whole email! Here’s a short tutorial on how to do it.

If you prefer to follow along on paper, here’s the PDF: CreateanEmailTemplateinOutlook_PDF