Tip! – More New Features are Coming to Canvas Soon

Several new features will be available soon in Canvas including Inbox Signature files and Auto Response, an Enhanced Speedgrader tool, the Rubrics Tool Redesign, and the delayed Discussion Checkpoints feature.

Inbox Signature Files and Auto Response Link to Release Notes

When the Enable Inbox Signature Block is enabled, users have the option to configure a signature when composing a message. Additionally, admins have the option to disable the Inbox Signature Block for students. The Enable Inbox Signature Block setting is disabled by default. This feature streamlines communication and enhances the effectiveness and professional appeal of inbox messages.

Feature Workflow

Inbox Settings Icon

In the Inbox, click the Settings button.

Create Signature Modal

To create a signature, select the Signature On radio button [1] and enter the desired signature in the Signature field [2]. Then, click the Save button [3].

Feature Workflow

Compose Message Signature Display

Once a signature is saved, it displays in the message body when composing a message.

When Enable Inbox Auto Response is enabled, users have the option to set an auto-response for messages. The Enable Inbox Auto Response setting is disabled by default.

Inbox Auto Response Modal

To create an auto-response message, select the Response On radio button [1] and enter the Start Date [2], End date [3], Subject [4] and Message [5]. Then, click the Save button [6].

2. Improved SpeedGrader Experience Link to Release Notes

SpeedGrader is being updated for faster load times and enhanced stability. This feature enhances performance for a faster, smoother experience for users handling larger courses or complex assignments. Upgrading the backend technology improves SpeedGrader’s ability to manage high-demand tasks more efficiently and reliably. Additional interface updates include:

A streamlined interface for the Section drop-down menu

A clearer and more prominent No Submission alert

An improved interface for courses without content

The Submission Status is updated to a drop-down menu

Rubrics are automatically displayed in the traditional view

Media attachments and submission comments are moved and the delete icon is changed.

Feature Workflow

SpeedGrader Sections Drop-Down Menu

The Sections drop-down menu is redesigned for a more streamlined and user-friendly interface.

SpeedGrader No Submission Alert

Submission Status Drop-Down Menu

Instructors can edit the submission status using the updated Status drop-down menu.

SpeedGrader Rubric View

Rubrics automatically display in the traditional view.

Note: When the Enhanced Rubric feature option is enabled, instructors can choose additional rubric views.

3. Enhanced Rubrics Link to Release Notes

The Rubrics page at the course level is redesigned, allowing instructors to now:

search and sort rubrics,

view the location rubrics are used,

duplicate and archive rubrics,

more easily edit existing rubrics,

and the rubrics create and edit interface is redesigned.

These feature enhance educational value and improves student learning as institutions focus on effective rubric-based assessments.

Feature Workflow

Account Level Rubric View

At the Account and Course level, the Rubrics page is redesigned. Tabs are available to display Saved [1] and Archived [2] rubrics. A search bar [3] is available and the Create New Rubric button [4] is updated. Admins and instructors can also sort rubrics in ascending and descending order by Rubric name [5], Total Points [6], Criterion [7], and Location Used [8]. Additionally, an options icon [9] is available for each rubric, allowing users to easily edit, duplicate, archive, or delete rubrics [10].

Note: Rubrics cannot be edited or deleted once they have been added to an assignment. However, this can be duplicated for additional edits and the creation of new rubrics.

Account Level Rubric Search and Create New Rubric Button

To search rubrics, enter the rubric name in the search field [1]. To create a new rubric, click the Create New Rubric button [2].

Redesigned Create New Rubric Page

When creating a new rubric, enter a Rubric name [1] and Rating Order [2]. To add a new criterion, click the Draft New Criterion button [3]. To create criterion from an outcome, click the Create from Outcome button [4].

Create New Criterion Modal

When creating a new criterion, enter the Criterion Name [1] and Criterion Description [2]. To enable a point range, select the Enable Range checkbox [4]. Then, determine the desired Points [4]. Rating name [5], and Rating Description [6]. Then click the Save Criterion button [7].

Adding an Outcome to Criterion Modal

When creating a criterion from an outcome, select the desired outcome and click the Import button.

Create New Rubric Edit, Delete and Duplicate Icons

Once the rubric is complete, users can edit [1], delete [2], or duplicate [3] criterion. Additionally, use the drag and drop icon [4] to re-order criteria. Then, either Save as Draft [5], Save Rubric [6], or Preview Rubric [7].

Rubric Location Used Link

On the Rubrics page, click the Courses and Assignments link to view which course rubrics are used.

Location Used Modal

At the account and course level, users can view the list of courses and assignments where the associated rubric is used. Additionally, all courses and assignments are hyperlinked for easy access.

In SpeedGrader, instructors can manage the rubric view by clicking the drop-down menu to select a Traditional, horizontal, or vertical view. [1]. To apply points, click the Submit Assessment button [2].

Notes:

Traditional view is the default view.

To deselect a rating, double-click the selection.

Points must be submitted to save.

Additionally in SpeedGrader, instructors can use the dropdown menu to switch between their own rubric and the peer-reviewed rubric.

Student View Rubric Display Drop-Down Menu

For students, the peer review rubric view is also updated. Additionally, students can manage the rubric view by clicking the drop-down menu.

Note: The Assignment Enhancements feature option must be enabled for students to view the updated rubric.

4. Delayed Discussions Checkpoints until 1-18-2025

