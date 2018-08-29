Concur Travel System

Over the summer, JCCC launched Concur, an electronic travel request and expense system. Staff Development is offering training sessions on both Request and Expense Reports.

Concur Travel Request

Traveling on behalf of JCCC? Come learn about the new travel application that we’re rolling out now to begin phasing out the paper TA process. All sessions will be done in a hands-on setting where you can submit travel requests during the session.

Concur Expense Report

Traveling on behalf of JCCC and ready to submit your expense report? Training sessions are now available through staff development. These sessions will be done in a hands-on training/open lab setting so that you can submit your expense report for travel during the session. Please bring all travel receipts with you to class. If you have not yet traveled, please wait to register for a session that occurs after your trip!

Registration is required for these trainings. For a schedule of upcoming sessions, click here. For questions about registering, please contact staff development at ext. 7654. For enrollment instructions, click here.

For questions about training, please contact Rachel Haynes, ext. 3848 or rhayne12@jccc.edu