Tip! “LockDown” Browser for Chromebook

Respondus Lockdown Browser for online proctoring is now available for students with Chromebooks. JCCC has turned on a new Chromebook option to allow both the Lockdown Browser and Monitor using Canvas Quizzes.

This feature can be activated using the Advanced settings found in the LockDown Browser tool in Canvas.

The LockDown Browser installation link using Chromebooks will direct the student to the Chrome web store, at which point they should select “Add to Chrome” to install the LockDown Browser Extension. If the instructor allows an exam to use the Chromebook version of LockDown Browser, it will automatically launch LockDown Browser at the appropriate time.