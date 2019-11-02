Families celebrate Halloween at Trick or Treat for Kids

Mehrsa Pourabedkashani (Announcer): Johnson County Community College held a trick-or-treat night event on Friday Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event was hosted by the student senate’s fundraising committee and it occurs every year. Many groups volunteered and every club had their own table.

Aliza Bangash: I’m part of the fundraising committee which is part of the student senate, and we basically designed all of this and decorated it and now we’re just waiting for kids to come in and it goes until 7 p.m., so, yeah.

Announcer: We talked to students and children to hear what they thought of this event

Jonatan Ticum: Well I think it was fun, especially for the little kids because like there’s a lot of stuff to do here. To kick soccer ball, to throw stuff and get candies which was actually super good and fun.

Anne Turney: I like Halloween I think it’s something fun, a little out of the ordinary once a year, deciding to get dressed up and joining the festivities. He’s dressed up as cat in the hat.

Anya Mond: It’s really cool, specially for the little kids, that way we don’t have to be outside in the cold and it kind of a controlled environment so to speak. So, it’s really nice, yeah. She’s dressed like a pink monster. Like she is. Yes, yay.

Child: I’m a ghostbuster.

Child: I’m dressed as a pediatrician.

Announcer: With the Campus Ledger this is Mehrsa Pourabedkashani