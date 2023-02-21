Opinion: ChatGPT, the Latest Challenge to Education Norms

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve and make its mark on various industries, the education sector is being presented with new challenges and opportunities. One such challenge comes in the form of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a groundbreaking language model chatbot known for its ability to generate written content that mimics human writing.

Since it has launched, ChatGPT has been used to write code, compose news articles, solve mathematical problems, and create essays and articles. While many see this AI tool as a game-changer, educators are concerned about its potential to decrease students’ motivation, creativity, and critical thinking skills, as well as the risk of academic dishonesty, such as plagiarism and cheating.

According to Chalkbeat, to mitigate these concerns, the New York City Department of Education has taken the proactive step of blocking access to ChatGPT on its networks and devices due to worries about the accuracy of the AI’s content and its potential harm to students’ education.

However, despite these reservations, students have reported positive experiences using ChatGPT for assistance with their homework and essays. As we delve into the uncharted waters of AI integration in education, it’s important to consider the ethics and weigh the potential benefits and drawback of using such technology in the classroom.

If you’re a student, staff or educator at JCCC, we invite you to share your thoughts on how schools should respond to ChatGPT. How do you see this technology impacting education in the future? What are your views on the ethics of AI-assisted writing tools in the classroom? Your perspectives and opinions are valuable you. Please join our conversation by submitting your comments to down below or on our Instagram page, @thecampusledger.

And that’s not all. The rise of AI image generators is shaking things up in world of art and creativity. In our next article, we’ll explore the challenges and possibilities presented by AI tools such Midjourney, Stable Diffusion and Dall.E.

Tracy Q, photo editor