Book rental returns begin
Carina Smith Features editor csmit367@jccc.edu As the semester comes to a close, the bookstore is getting ready for rentals to be returned and preparing to start buying...
Thoughtful gifts don’t mean empty wallets
Annie Beurman Reporting correspondent abeurma1@jccc.edu You’re standing in a store at the mall, staring at the absolute perfect gift for someone you love, but the price is insane. You look into your wallet to find very little...
On witnessing Trump’s election as an international student
Henry Lubega Staff photojournalist hlubega@jccc.edu The First Amendment of the United States grants freedom of speech and freedom of expression without fear of being detained for commenting on politically sensitive issues. This is not always the case...