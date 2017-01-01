Sunday, January 1, 2017

NEWS

Book rental returns begin

0
Carina Smith Features editor csmit367@jccc.edu As the semester comes to a close, the bookstore is getting ready for rentals to be returned and  preparing to start buying...

Resource centers to combine, relocate

Closing the Global Gap series concludes with Uganda presentation

Police Department adopts RAVE Guardian application

Peer mentoring program assists veteran students

Load more

FEATURES

Load more

ENTERTAINMENT

Load more
-Advertisement-

SPORTS

Load more

JCAV-TV

Load more

ECAV Radio

OPINION

Thoughtful gifts don’t mean empty wallets

0
Annie Beurman Reporting correspondent abeurma1@jccc.edu You’re standing in a store at the mall, staring at the absolute perfect gift for someone you love, but the price is insane. You look into your wallet to find very little...
Read more

On witnessing Trump’s election as an international student

1
Henry Lubega Staff photojournalist hlubega@jccc.edu The First Amendment of the United States grants freedom of speech and freedom of expression without fear of being detained for commenting on politically sensitive issues.  This is not always the case...
Read more
Load more