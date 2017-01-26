Thursday, January 26, 2017

NEWS

video

Students and faculty respond to Trump’s inauguration

0
Carina Smith Features editor csmit367@jccc.edu On January 20, the nation watched as Donald Trump was inaugurated at the Capitol as the 45th President of the United States....

History professor’s essay to be published in book

Students Offered a Chance to Visit Greece

Ice storm yields lower impact than expected

Welcome Week activities to include mini games and karaoke

Load more

FEATURES

Load more

ENTERTAINMENT

Load more
-Advertisement-

SPORTS

Load more

JCAV-TV

Load more

ECAV Radio

OPINION

Staff Editorial: Be wary of fake news, those spreading it

2
The days following this year’s election were filled with media panels discussing fake news and the role it played in the election of Donald Trump. A recent poll conducted by Ipsos showed that an...
Read more

Guest column: In defense of Trump

1
Calvin Oyler Student Recently The Campus Ledger published an editorial attacking President-Elect Trump and those who voted for the man. Donald Trump does not need me to defend him but I believe that the truth deserves...
Read more
Load more