Faculty members visit Topeka in support of firearms ban
Kim Harms Sports editor kharms3@jccc.edu Members of the college’s Faculty Association, along with other colleges and public institutions, traveled to Topeka on Jan. 26 to share their...
Staff Editorial: Be wary of fake news, those spreading it
The days following this year’s election were filled with media panels discussing fake news and the role it played in the election of Donald Trump. A recent poll conducted by Ipsos showed that an...
Guest column: In defense of Trump
Calvin Oyler Student Recently The Campus Ledger published an editorial attacking President-Elect Trump and those who voted for the man. Donald Trump does not need me to defend him but I believe that the truth deserves...