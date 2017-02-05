Sunday, February 5, 2017

Students, faculty respond to Trump’s travel ban

Aaron Rhodes Editor-in-chief arhodes2@jccc.edu President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 27 halting travel from seven Muslim majority countries in the Middle East and Africa....

OPINION

Staff Editorial: Be wary of fake news, those spreading it

The days following this year’s election were filled with media panels discussing fake news and the role it played in the election of Donald Trump. A recent poll conducted by Ipsos showed that an...
Guest column: In defense of Trump

Calvin Oyler Student Recently The Campus Ledger published an editorial attacking President-Elect Trump and those who voted for the man. Donald Trump does not need me to defend him but I believe that the truth deserves...
