PDD Staff Development Training and Support Uncategorized

Fall 2018 Professional Development Days

by |Published

Fall 2018 Professional Development Days runs August 13th – 18th. Find the live schedule here, and a printer-friendly version will be available later this week.

You can now pre-register for sessions. To register for PDD sessions:

  1. Click the Register button.
  2. On the next screen with the session details, click Register again.
  3. Enter your name and JCCC email address.
  4. Click Submit.

You will immediately receive a confirmation email in your inbox from the Billington Library. From the email confirmation, you will be able to add it to your calendar.

 

You may also like

Leave a comment