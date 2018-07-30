Fall 2018 Professional Development Days runs August 13th – 18th. Find the live schedule here, and a printer-friendly version will be available later this week.
You can now pre-register for sessions. To register for PDD sessions:
- Click the Register button.
- On the next screen with the session details, click Register again.
- Enter your name and JCCC email address.
- Click Submit.
You will immediately receive a confirmation email in your inbox from the Billington Library. From the email confirmation, you will be able to add it to your calendar.