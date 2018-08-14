Adding Outcomes Quick Start Guide

The Office of Assessment, Evaluation and Institutional Outcomes wants YOU, yes you, to help gather data on student progress by using outcomes. Canvas makes it easy to apply institutional learning outcomes to your class assignments and quizzes and send anonymous student data for tracking. They’ve put together an easy guide to help you get started. And, as usual, if you need any assistance setting this up or using Rubrics or Outcomes in general, come see us in the Ed Tech Center and we’ll get you going. For more information about institutional learning outcomes, visit the Office of Assessment, Evaluation and Institutional Outcomes website here.

Canvas Assessment Quick Start Guide