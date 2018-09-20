Banner 9 has arrived. During the fall semester, employees will have the opportunity to begin using Banner 9. Training sessions will be offered through Staff Development where you will get hands-on experience with the new Banner application. You will be able to test drive Banner Pages and learn more about the new look as well as open forms that you commonly use to see how the page layout has changed. Sessions are currently scheduled for the following dates and times:

CRN 30119, 2 – 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 26, RC 254

CRN 30132, 9 – 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 9, RC 255

CRN 30133, 1 – 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 15, RC 255

CRN 30143, 11 a.m. – noon, Wednesday, Nov. 7, RC 253

CRN 30149, 3 – 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 28, RC 221

CRN 30148, 10 – 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 13, RC 221

Please register with the CRN listed above through MyJCCC. Click here for instructions. Additional sessions will be added as classes fill, check here for the latest schedule. If you have any questions, please contact Rachel Haynes, Technical Training Coordinator, rhayne12@jccc.edu, ext. 3848.