Zoom Meetings with Ed Tech

Ed Tech has set up a meeting room you can access at your convenience for questions and issues regarding moving your class online. You don’t need video, but you will need audio, so make sure your phone or computer has a microphone and that it’s turned on and not muted (just click on the icon below if it looks like this so the red cross is NOT showing).

Available from 7am – 5pm Monday – Friday.

All you have to do is click the link below and someone can help you with your class:

https://jccc.zoom.us/my/jcccedtech

If you prefer other methods of communication, please email us at edtech@jccc.edu. Detailed phone information is coming, but you can still leave a message at 913-469-3842.