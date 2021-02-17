“Tip! What is Canvas Portfolium?

Portfolium is an academic portfolio allowing both students and faculty to showcase their education and work accomplishments and connect with other professionals. Your Portfolium profile allows you to organize and display previous educational and professional content. You can upload images, Videos (YouTube, Vimeo), PDFs, text documents, and more to your portfolio.

Portfolium allows you to connect with people and companies you already know, as well as follow companies you are interested in. You can discover and apply for jobs and add specific pieces of content to showcase your qualifications. You can also view content posted by other users to discover how they accomplished their work, you can like their content, and comment or message them for advice.

To access your Portfolium account go to the Account Menu located in the upper left corner of the Canvas Menu. Select Folio

After you click on the Folio link you will be provided with links to building your Folio and signing up for your free account. This product is not associated with any JCCC usernames or passwords and can be used with other colleges or university activity.

To learn more about Portfolium