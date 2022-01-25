Tip! – The BEST Way to Add PowerPoints to Canvas

Well hello there. I know you. You have a lot of PowerPoints in your class. Like, a LOT. And they probably take up a lot of space and you’re embarrassed to call EdTech AGAIN to ask for more space. It’s okay. We have a solution.

Store those PowerPoints in OneDrive and use the magic of the cloud to deliver them to your Canvas course and students. It’s easy AND you can brag about knowing how to code (even though you don’t know how to code).