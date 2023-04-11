Tip! Regular Substantive Interaction

Did you know the U.S. Department of Education requires that all online courses for which students may receive federal financial aid “involve regular and substantive interaction between students and instructors”?

Making sure our courses comply isn’t just a federal requirement–it is critical to students’ learning and growth, academic success, and knowledge retention.

Our Instructional Designer, Paul, goes through the requirements in the video below.

You can also find more information in Paul’s Building Your Course in Canvas class and on the Department of Education’s website.