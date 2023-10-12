Tip! – Plan My Classes

Plan My Classes is a planning tool used by students to help plan out course requirements and electives in order to make the best use of their time at the college. Students who seek assistance, advice, or counseling from faculty members regarding their educational experience may site this tool. Here is a collection of resources for you and students about using the tool.

Ed Tech’s Plan My Classes page

Tutorial Videos (targeted for students):

Logging In

Navigating Plan My Classes

Degree Requirements

Understanding Your Degree Progress

Planning with your Degree in Mind