League of Women Voters celebrates Equality Week

Women having a discussion at the table. Photo by Katie Mazos, The Campus Ledger. A “Women’s Equality” banner displayed on a window in the COM building. Women’s Equality Week is celebrated on campus by local women leaders by reflecting on past and present achievements and struggles of women. Photo by Katie Mazos, The Campus Ledger. A member of the Women’s Equality Greater Kansas City group talks to a student about the American Association of University Women at the college. The group “… is the nation’s leading voice promoting equity and education for women and girls,” according to the AAUW website. There are over 800 AAUW college/university partner members and over 1,000 AAUW branches across the country. Photo by Andrew Hartnett, The Campus Ledger.

Multiple women’s rights organizations set up tables in the COM building on Tuesday morning to celebrate Women’s Equality Week. Volunteers helped educate students and staff about voting and some of our country’s history. Groups present included the American Association of University Women, Women’s Equality Greater Kansas City, and the League of Women Voters. Informational handouts and “It’s My Vote” buttons were distributed to all who were interested.

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming November 8 election is October 18. Find out how to register online.

–Aaron Rhodes contributed to this report