JCAV-TV met with employees at the Welcome Desk to learn about the different resources offered to students there. In addition to their student ID services, the Welcome Desk offers discounted tickets to local events and passes for local businesses.
The Welcome Desk is located on the first floor of the Student Center.
–Aaron Rhodes contributed to this report.
I wonder why the welcome desk employees are afraid to ask students if they would like a voter registration form? It is apparently forbidden to do that by the administration, but the Higher Education Act of 1965 requires that all colleges offer either a hard copy of the registration form or an electronic link every semester to all students. Why are they afraid to offer the hard copy?