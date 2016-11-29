JCAV-TV Weekly Roundup: Veterans Week, Student Musician

Aaron Rhodes

Editor-in-chief

arhodes2@jccc.edu

JCAV-TV put together a recap of the college’s Veterans Week. An honor tree was resurrected in the Student Center, “Taps” was performed and a guest speaker from the Air Force visited the college among several other activities.

Student David “Toby” Sandford performed at a recent edition of the Student Concert Series that takes place in the COM building food court area. Sandford’s performance included several original songs and a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep.”