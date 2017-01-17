Welcome Week activities to include mini games and karaoke

Morgan Lamb

News editor

The Student Lounge hopes to bring students together by hosting a Welcome Week and has set up events including a game day and sing along for students to meet and connect.

Frankie Zeng, student engagement ambassador, hopes that the events ease students into the semester while helping them connect with others.

“The main goal of Welcome Week is to welcome students back and provide a comfortable and fun situation to start the new semester,” Zeng said. “It’s important for students to feel included so through the activities we hope they meet others.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, students will have the chance to participate in Funtastic Games with New Friends. The games that are being offered range from board games to mini games with treats and drinks provided in COM 319 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The following day, Thursday, Jan. 19, students can participate in Sing Along with New Friends. The event allows students to karaoke with friends and classmates in COM 319 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Student Luke Michaels looks forward to classes resuming and hopes to network with other students at the Student Lounge Welcome Week events.

“Winter break was relaxing but I’m ready for classes to start up and get the semester going,” Michaels said. “I want to go to the events to try and get back to the mindset of being at school with the chance to meet some new people.”