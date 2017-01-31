Anti-Trump protesters gather near college

Aaron Rhodes

Editor-in-chief

arhodes2@jccc.edu

A group of over 50 anti-Trump protesters gathered at the intersection of College Boulevard and Quivira Road on Tuesday afternoon. Many held signs with statements opposing President Trump’s plans for a border wall between the US and Mexico, as well as Trump’s pick for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

The protesters hoped to attend a meeting of Senator Pat Roberts’ staff in his office on the second floor of the Central Bank of the Midwest building, but only 12 were allowed in.

Bec Peck attended the meeting and addressed attendees on the importance of the First Amendment. Peck noted that she is concerned about gag orders that have been placed on federal workers to keep them from speaking to the media.

“Each person spoke about a particular issue that was important to them,” Peck said. “I specifically talked about the First Amendment and about how so many of these issues that the new administration is doing is infringing on all of our First Amendment rights.”

Peck said that educators, military family members, an immigrant, an NAACP member and a Holocaust family member also spoke about their concerns at the meeting.

Val Baul is an active member of activist group MoveOn, the Johnson County Democrats and Democratic Women. Baul is participating in their “Resist Trump Tuesday” events that oppose the new president’s agenda and administration.

“Unfortunately we have so many people that we couldn’t all fit in that office and then the Overland Park Police Department came to tell us that we weren’t allowed to protest in the building or be in the building because it’s private property,” Baul said. “So, it’s a little interesting that our senator is in a private building and we can’t go get our voices heard. We came to the corner, it’s public access here. The government can’t stop our rights to freedom of assembly, but businesses can.”

Several protesters have been attending protests at the offices of other members of congress. Tim Kerfoot said that stops were made at the offices of Congressman Kevin Yoder and Senator Jerry Moran.

“They have supported an extreme agenda,” Kerfoot said. “We are here to say, ‘We’re your constituents and you need to change your act.’”