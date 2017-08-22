Students return for fall 2017 semester

Caleb Latas

Staff reporter

Students returned to campus on Monday, Aug. 21, marking the beginning of the fall 2017 semester. To help kick off the beginning of the school year, the college’s Center for Student Involvement will be hosting Welcome Week, a week of events and activities to orient new and returning students to the campus layout and life.

The morning started off with Welcome Back Snacks and a Cup of Joe with Joe, where students met over coffee with the college’s president, Joe Sopcich. Other activities being held include Cav Kickoff on Wednesday, and an Instagram scavenger hunt and mini golf on Thursday.

For some students, the uncertainty of their first day was matched by canceled classes due to the eclipse, throwing off any routine the day possessed. Student Alvaro Vega said two of his classes were canceled due to the eclipse.

Though most of the students’ excitement was on the eclipse, the most important part for the department of Student Activities was helping new students.

“The biggest piece of that is our office makes student ID cards,” Keith Davenport said. So we probably made several hundred ID cards today … and we had tables and staff there to help give students directions to their class.”

For new student Nate Thompson, who’s first day of class was Tuesday, he appreciated the size of the campus and classes.

“I like how it’s smaller classes,” Thompson said. “It feels more personal … It just felt more compact. A teacher can talk to us, and we can go to them for help.”

Returning students like Nancy Velazquez are looking forward to getting back to school, and the semester ahead.

“I’m looking forward to my political science classes,” Velazquez said. “Because that’s my major. And then also Hispanic Heritage Month because we are having a lot of events for our club [LUNA].”

As the week progresses, and students get more adjusted to the campus, there are plenty of events to help get them involved in campus life. On Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in Fountain Square there will be Cav Kickoff.

“Cav Kickoff is a great opportunity to get to know a lot of the student clubs on campus,” Davenport said. Also, the student resource centers. I’m just really hoping a lot of students will get connected with those extracurricular activities that are long term.”

If students are looking for something more hands on this week, to help integrate into campus life and make connections, then Friday’s Waste Audit is an opportunity.

“We’ll be out in COM plaza, basically sorting through everything that has been put into trash, from the food court, for a whole week,” said Keith Davenport, Manager of Student Activities and Leadership Development. “We’ll be measuring out all the stuff that has been put in the trash, what percentage of that was trash; versus what of that was compostable, and what of that was recyclable. The college is moving towards a zero percent waste to landfill. So it helps us get data points to see how we are progressing towards that.”

To participate in the waste audit, closed toed shoes are required, and clothes you don’t mind getting dirty are advised. Gloves will be provided.

For more information on Welcome Week and each day’s events, follow @JCCCStudentLife on Twitter and Facebook.