Board of Trustees election taking place tomorrow

Nell Gross

Editor-in-chief

ngross1@jccc.edu

The election for the next members of the Board of Trustees will be taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Registered voters in Johnson County can find the location of their polling place, a sample ballot and other general election information on the Johnson County Election Office’s website. Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and if you are in line by 7 p.m. you are still eligible to vote. To vote, you will need to bring a valid photo I.D. with you to your designated polling place.

The candidates running:

Angeliina Lawson

Chris Roesel

Jerry Cook (incumbent)

Benjamin Hodge

Henry Sandate (incumbent)

Lee Cross (incumbent)

Paul Snider

For more information on the candidates, check out the forum that was held at the college on Oct. 13. Video by Aneal Vohra.

Check back for the Ledger’s coverage of the election.