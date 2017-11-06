Board of Trustees election taking place tomorrow

Nell Gross
Editor-in-chief
ngross1@jccc.edu
The election for the next members of the Board of Trustees will be taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Registered voters in Johnson County can find the location of their polling place, a sample ballot and other general election information on the Johnson County Election Office’s website. Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and if you are in line by 7 p.m. you are still eligible to vote. To vote, you will need to bring a valid photo I.D. with you to your designated polling place.
The candidates running:
Angeliina Lawson
Chris Roesel
Jerry Cook (incumbent)
Benjamin Hodge
Henry Sandate (incumbent)
Lee Cross (incumbent)
Paul Snider
For more information on the candidates, check out the forum that was held at the college on Oct. 13. Video by Aneal Vohra.
Check back for the Ledger’s coverage of the election.