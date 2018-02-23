What we’re working on for next week

Heart Health Month

Not many people think about it regularly, but heart health is crucial. Heart problems are currently the leading cause of death. The Campus Ledger explores that different ways to help by talking Ruth Dey, Wellness Coordinator.

Inclement weather

This past week has be chalked full of bad weather, so how does the college handle situations like this? We’ll be talking to the groundskeepers and students who came out to campus despite challenging weather conditions.

Movie review of the Oscar nominations

Didn’t get a chance to see any of the movies nominated for best picture? One reporter took to the theater to find out which movie shines though.

Column: A reporters take on House Bill 18-1225

Features editor Pete Loganbill will be discussing his views on House Bill 18-1225, also known as the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.”

School shooting reaction video, teachers with guns

After last week’s school shooting in Florida, conversations surrounding gun control have reached an all time high. Our Campus Ledger Video crew asked students if they feel safe at the college, and what they think about their professors possibly being armed.