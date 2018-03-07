News Gallery: Student concert series March 7, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Renato M. Guzman and Liam Elder performed at the Student Concert Series in COM 155. The Student Concert Series is designed for students to show their talent by performing from 11:30-12:30. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger 1 of 4 Renato M. Guzman and Liam Elder performed at the Student Concert Series in COM 155. The Student Concert Series is designed for students to show their talent by performing from 11:30-12:30. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger In COM 122 near the food court, Renato M. Guzman and Liam Elder shared their talents with other students, faculty, and staff. The Student Concert Series takes place every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and provides an opportunity for students to share their talents with others. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger Friends and students enjoy listening to Liam Elder perform during the Student Concert Series in COM 122. The Student Concert Series is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through the month of May. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger Liam Elder, student, expresses his talent by playing the piano and singing on Wednesday, March 7. The Student Concert Series gives students an opportunity to share their talent with others and will be going on until the month of May. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)