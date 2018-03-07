Gallery: Student concert series

Renato M. Guzman and Liam Elder performed at the Student Concert Series in COM 155. The Student Concert Series is designed for students to show their talent by performing from 11:30-12:30. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger
In COM 122 near the food court, Renato M. Guzman and Liam Elder shared their talents with other students, faculty, and staff. The Student Concert Series takes place every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and provides an opportunity for students to share their talents with others. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger
Friends and students enjoy listening to Liam Elder perform during the Student Concert Series in COM 122. The Student Concert Series is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through the month of May. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger
Liam Elder, student, expresses his talent by playing the piano and singing on Wednesday, March 7. The Student Concert Series gives students an opportunity to share their talent with others and will be going on until the month of May. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger

