Sports round-up 3/20

Baseball:
March 15
vs. Independence
Score: 8-7 (W)
Score: 21-5 (W)
March 17
At Independence
Score: 2-1(W)
Score: 7-4 (W)
The Cavaliers completed the sweep against Independence over the weekend, bringing their record to 16-9 on the season.
Softball:
March 16
At Cloud City
Score: 9-0 (W)
Score: 7-2 (W)
The Cavaliers swept Cloud City on Friday, as Kerrigan Dixon threw a no-hitter in the opener, giving up just one walk in five innings. The Cavaliers are now 11-7.
Upcoming
Baseball:
Tuesday, March 20
JCCC at MCC-Maple Woods
2 p.m.
Thursday, March 22
JCCC at Labette (doubleheader)
1 p.m.
Saturday, March 24
Labette at JCCC (doubleheader)
1 p.m.
Softball:
Friday, March 23
Hutchinson Community College at JCCC (doubleheader)
2 & 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 24
Hesston College at JCCC (doubleheader)
2 & 4 p.m.
*Compiled by Alessandro DeBrevi