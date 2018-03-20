Sports round-up 3/20

Baseball:

March 15

vs. Independence

Score: 8-7 (W)

Score: 21-5 (W)

March 17

At Independence

Score: 2-1(W)

Score: 7-4 (W)

The Cavaliers completed the sweep against Independence over the weekend, bringing their record to 16-9 on the season.

Softball:

March 16

At Cloud City

Score: 9-0 (W)

Score: 7-2 (W)

The Cavaliers swept Cloud City on Friday, as Kerrigan Dixon threw a no-hitter in the opener, giving up just one walk in five innings. The Cavaliers are now 11-7.

Upcoming

Baseball:

Tuesday, March 20

JCCC at MCC-Maple Woods

2 p.m.

Thursday, March 22

JCCC at Labette (doubleheader)

1 p.m.

Saturday, March 24

Labette at JCCC (doubleheader)

1 p.m.

Softball:

Friday, March 23

Hutchinson Community College at JCCC (doubleheader)

2 & 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 24

Hesston College at JCCC (doubleheader)

2 & 4 p.m.

*Compiled by Alessandro DeBrevi