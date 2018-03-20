Sports round-up 3/20

The Cavalier softball team will play Friday, March 23 against Hutchinson Community College at JCCC at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. File photo by The Campus Ledger

Baseball:
March 15
vs. Independence
Score: 8-7 (W)
Score: 21-5 (W)

March 17
At Independence
Score: 2-1(W)
Score: 7-4 (W)

The Cavaliers completed the sweep against Independence over the weekend, bringing their record to 16-9 on the season.

Softball:
March 16
At Cloud City
Score: 9-0 (W)
Score: 7-2 (W)

The Cavaliers swept Cloud City on Friday, as Kerrigan Dixon threw a no-hitter in the opener, giving up just one walk in five innings. The Cavaliers are now 11-7.

Upcoming

Baseball:

Tuesday, March 20
JCCC at MCC-Maple Woods
2 p.m.

Thursday, March 22
JCCC at Labette (doubleheader)
1 p.m.

Saturday, March 24
Labette at JCCC (doubleheader)
1 p.m.

Softball:

Friday, March 23
Hutchinson Community College at JCCC (doubleheader)
2 & 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 24
Hesston College at JCCC (doubleheader)
2 & 4 p.m.

*Compiled by Alessandro DeBrevi

