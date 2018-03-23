Home News The Cav Report: 3-22-18 News The Cav Report: 3-22-18 March 23, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Administration defends track decision despite community upset College hosts ‘Big Sonia’ film screening Kansas Senate, House discussing mechanics of College Now program College anticipates new, state-of-the-art building Community members participate in protest to keep the running programs Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel reply