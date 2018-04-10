Campus Ledger brings home awards from state conference

The Campus Ledger has again been named the top two-year college, student-run news outlet in the state, earning the coveted All-Kansas Award at the Kansas Collegiate Media spring conference, April 8-9 in Wichita.

Individual awards bestowed upon The Ledger staff include a first-place ranking in the conference’s annual copy editing competition for features editor Pete Loganbill, who earned the top honor in the contest for journalists at two-year institutions. Also, former production editor Jacob Burford received a second-place ranking for designing the cover of The Campus Ledger’s last print edition, which was submitted in The Ledger’s bid for the All-Kansas Award.

The 2017-18 academic year has been The Ledger’s first year as a digital-only media outlet. Staff members published the final print edition of The Campus Ledger in May 2017. Currently, staffers work to ensure original content appears on campusledger.com daily.

The spring 2018 semester has seen the college’s student-run video outlet, JCAV-TV, absorbed into The Campus Ledger’s operations and rebranded as Campus Ledger Video.

A full list of JCCC’s KCM winners:

All-Kansas award, The Campus Ledger

First place

Copy Editing: Pete Loganbill, Lenexa

Review Writing: Connor Heaton, Stilwell

Feature Writing: Carina Smith, Kansas City, Mo.

Headline Writing: Nell Gross, Overland park; and Joe Hooper and Kim Harms, both of Kansas City, Mo.

Second place

Front Page Design: Jacob Burford, Lawrence

Feature Photography: Steven Green, Smithville, Mo.

Editorial Writing: The Campus Ledger Editorial Board

Third place

Review Writing: Connor Heaton

Headline Writing: Caleb Latas, Shawnee

Feature Writing: Alicia Allison, Olathe

News/Event Photography: Henry Lubega, Lawrence

Honorable Mention

Interactive Storytelling: Connor Heaton; Andrew Hartnett, Kansas City, Ks.; Cierra Wenciker, Overland Park; Malik Hall, Gardner; Caleb Wayne, Olathe; and Nick Urban, Olathe.

Feature Photography: Spencer Carey, Kansas City, Mo.

News/Event Photography: Andrew Hartnett

News Writing and Reporting: Joe Hooper and Kim Harms

Column Writing: Carina Smith

Editorial Writing: The Campus Ledger Editorial Board

Sports News Writing: Alessandro DeBrevi, Overland Park

Sports News Writing: Margaret Mellott, Shawnee

Sports Feature Writing: Kim Harms

Page Design: Jacob Burford; Carina Smith; Nell Gross; and Morgan Lamb, Shawnee

Feature Writing: Pete Loganbill

The 2017-18 Campus Ledger editor-in-chief is Nell Gross. The fall 2017 Campus Ledger Video executive producers were Malik Hall and Cierra Wenciker. The spring 2018 Campus Ledger Video executive producer is Laura Fotovich, Gardner. The Campus Ledger faculty adviser is Corbin Crable, Olathe. The Campus Ledger Video faculty adviser is Thad Rose, Tonganoxie. The Student News Center video lab aide is Joe Petrie, Lenexa.