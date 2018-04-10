Campus Ledger brings home awards from state conference

The Campus Ledger has again been named the top two-year college, student-run news outlet in the state, earning the coveted All-Kansas Award at the Kansas Collegiate Media spring conference, April 8-9 in Wichita.
Individual awards bestowed upon The Ledger staff include a first-place ranking in the conference’s annual copy editing competition for features editor Pete Loganbill, who earned the top honor in the contest for journalists at two-year institutions. Also, former production editor Jacob Burford received a second-place ranking for designing the cover of The Campus Ledger’s last print edition, which was submitted in The Ledger’s bid for the All-Kansas Award.
The 2017-18 academic year has been The Ledger’s first year as a digital-only media outlet. Staff members published the final print edition of The Campus Ledger in May 2017. Currently, staffers work to ensure original content appears on campusledger.com daily.
The spring 2018 semester has seen the college’s student-run video outlet, JCAV-TV, absorbed into The Campus Ledger’s operations and rebranded as Campus Ledger Video.
A full list of JCCC’s KCM winners:
All-Kansas award, The Campus Ledger
First place
Copy Editing: Pete Loganbill, Lenexa
Review Writing: Connor Heaton, Stilwell
Feature Writing: Carina Smith, Kansas City, Mo.
Headline Writing: Nell Gross, Overland park; and Joe Hooper and Kim Harms, both of Kansas City, Mo.
Second place
Front Page Design: Jacob Burford, Lawrence
Feature Photography: Steven Green, Smithville, Mo.
Editorial Writing: The Campus Ledger Editorial Board
Third place
Review Writing: Connor Heaton
Headline Writing: Caleb Latas, Shawnee
Feature Writing: Alicia Allison, Olathe
News/Event Photography: Henry Lubega, Lawrence
Honorable Mention
Interactive Storytelling: Connor Heaton; Andrew Hartnett, Kansas City, Ks.; Cierra Wenciker, Overland Park; Malik Hall, Gardner; Caleb Wayne, Olathe; and Nick Urban, Olathe.
Feature Photography: Spencer Carey, Kansas City, Mo.
News/Event Photography: Andrew Hartnett
News Writing and Reporting: Joe Hooper and Kim Harms
Column Writing: Carina Smith
Editorial Writing: The Campus Ledger Editorial Board
Sports News Writing: Alessandro DeBrevi, Overland Park
Sports News Writing: Margaret Mellott, Shawnee
Sports Feature Writing: Kim Harms
Page Design: Jacob Burford; Carina Smith; Nell Gross; and Morgan Lamb, Shawnee
Feature Writing: Pete Loganbill
The 2017-18 Campus Ledger editor-in-chief is Nell Gross. The fall 2017 Campus Ledger Video executive producers were Malik Hall and Cierra Wenciker. The spring 2018 Campus Ledger Video executive producer is Laura Fotovich, Gardner. The Campus Ledger faculty adviser is Corbin Crable, Olathe. The Campus Ledger Video faculty adviser is Thad Rose, Tonganoxie. The Student News Center video lab aide is Joe Petrie, Lenexa.