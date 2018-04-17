Student senate election results announced

Graham Murphy

Reporting corespondent

gmurphy6@jccc.edu

The voting for the Student Senate election race for the 2018-2019 term took place from April 10-12, leading up to the election of new officers on Friday, 13.

During their busy routines, many students may have scanned over the email invitation they received to cast their ballot as an online survey. In light of this, Student Senate had representatives and laptops for voting posted at the table outside COM 201.

Hanan Boukhaima, student senate president, said electing student senators is an essential part of student involvement on campus.

“We feel also a responsibility to the student body, to represent their interests,” Boukhaima said. “Sometimes we take initiatives to improve their experience here on campus.”

Cassie Fulk, interim advisor, believes it is especially important to have a high degree of communication with the student body.

“In any organization, its important to connect with the people,” Fulk said. “You constantly have to be recruiting, it’s two year, so the turnover is going to be quick, so it all starts with those connections and relationships.”

Below are the results from the election:

Executive Board

President: Tiger Webster-Harris

Vice-President: Caleb Keltner

Secretary: Fernanda Morales

Treasurer: Samuel Chaney

Parliamentarian: Open

Re-Elected Senators

Magda Carlos-Trevino

Maireen Mancina

Soniya Pathak

Ankeet Prasai