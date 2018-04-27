News Gallery: Earth Days 2018 April 27, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 5 The Environmental Science Career Fair was held in the CoLab from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students were able to view the selection of environmental science opportunities from local employers, agencies, nonprofits, and academic programs. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger President, Joe Sopcich, participates in EarthFest on April 25 at COM Plaza to celebrate Earth Day. The Center for Sustainability dedicated this time to share to about energy efficiency, recycling, and composting. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger Students participated in a clothing swap from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Students could clean out their closet and bring clothes in good condition to OCB 157 or buy clothes for $1 on April 25. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger During EarthFest outside at COM Plaza, sustainability interns taught students about recycling on campus by creating a waste audit. Students were able to help sort through campus recycling to identify contamination and learn about single stream recycling. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger On April 25, Sustainability interns set up a waste audit to teach students, staff, and faculty about recycling on campus. A waste audit is an analysis of the waste stream on campus and can identify what types of recyclable materials and waste our campus generates. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)