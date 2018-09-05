News Gallery: first session of the Great Books Series September 5, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter In the CoLab during the Great Books Series, Professor Mark Browning gives staff and students the opportunity to ask questions about the book Walden by Hendry David Thoreau. Browning describes the book as one that will make readers look at life more closely in a simplistic way. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger This slideshow requires JavaScript. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)