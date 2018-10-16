Student Senate meeting brief

Steven Abramo



Staff reporter



sabramo@jccc.edu



Student Senate members met on RC 270 on Monday, October 15th, to discuss a variety of issues, events and future objectives surrounding the college. The major issues addressed were the Senate’s Board of Trustees Announcement (the board will meet at 5 p.m. tonight, in GEB 137), as well as the arrival of Sharice Davids on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

One of the many goals the Student Senate has in place is tightening up its public relations by-laws, which is the regulatory framework for the Public Relations Committee.

Among other topics were events such as the JCCC Gives project and Trick or Treat for kids, is also on the agenda.