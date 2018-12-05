Entertainment Gallery: Photos with Santa December 5, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Students pose while getting their picture taken with Santa at the Carlsen Lobby on Dec. 5th. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger. 1 of 7 A campus Police officer and his family were able to get their photos taken at the annual photos with Santa in the Carlsen Lobby on Dec. 5th. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger At pictures with Santa, students and staff got to enjoy holiday treats and Christmas music at the Carlsen Lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger. To celebrate the college’s 50th anniversary, students could get an ornament after taking photos with Santa, enjoying snacks, and listening to Christmas music. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger. At the Carlsen Lobby, people had the opportunity to take a picture with Santa and receive a hard copy of their photo. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger. Students pose while getting their picture taken with Santa at the Carlsen Lobby on Dec. 5th. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger. Parents brought their children to celebrate Christmas and get their photo taken with Santa on campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger. Staff and students could sign up to give a gift to those in need during the Christmas celebration in the Carlsen Lobby. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)