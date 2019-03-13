Gallery: Veterans club donut sale

0
''
1 of 4
The Veterans Club was having a donut fundraiser. They had it on March 13 and 14 on the second floor COMs stairs. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
People came to the Veterans Club table to get a donut. They’re selling them for a $1 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
The Veterans Club was selling donuts to make money to help the student veterans of JCCC. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
A variety of donuts were being sold by the Veterans Club for everyone to enjoy. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
''

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.