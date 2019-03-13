Entertainment Gallery: Veterans club donut sale March 13, 2019 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter '' 1 of 4 The Veterans Club was having a donut fundraiser. They had it on March 13 and 14 on the second floor COMs stairs. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. People came to the Veterans Club table to get a donut. They’re selling them for a $1 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. The Veterans Club was selling donuts to make money to help the student veterans of JCCC. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. A variety of donuts were being sold by the Veterans Club for everyone to enjoy. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)''