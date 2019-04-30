Thai water festival makes a splash

Here at JCCC, the Student Ambassadors held an annual Thai Water Festival. Songkran is Thailand’s most famous festival. An important event on the Buddhist calendar, this water festival marks the beginning of the traditional Thai New Year. The name Songkran comes from a Sanskrit word meaning ’passing’ or ‘approaching’.

Activities such as water balloon fights, building with kinetic sand and more were all part of the festivity. Students enjoyed their time and bonded with others.

For the Campus Ledger I’m Chris Hwang.