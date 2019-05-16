May Sports Update

Steven Abramo

Staff reporter

Johnson County’s athletic calendar is heading down the home stretch. With less than two weeks to go in the school year, the focus for spring sports on campus has shifted from the regular season to the postseason. Here’s everything you need to know about all the current sports at the college.

After a convincing first-round series sweep, baseball suffers a disappointing loss in District Playoffs

A 12-11 setback against Colby Community College yesterday in the first game of the NJCAA Region IV Central District Playoffs dampened the Cavaliers strong showing in the opening round series versus Garden City Community College last weekend.

Right fielder Anthony Amicangelo has carried his historic regular season numbers into postseason so far. Going 8-for-18 at the plate (.444 AVG) along with five runs batted in (RBIs) and two extra base-hits. First baseman Malik Williams, and left fielder, Jacob Owens, have also contributed during the team’s three playoff games, tallying a combined 12 hits, six of them for doubles, nine RBIs, and a home run.

The Cavaliers, now 45-11, must run the table in the losers’ bracket to have a chance to win the District and reach the NJCAA JUCO World Series, which takes place in Grand Junction, Colo. from May 25 – June 1.

Lights-out pitching and timely hitting vaults softball to NJCAA D-II Tournament

Despite finishing the regular season at 21-12, the Cavaliers have regrouped in a big way during this year’s playoffs. Following victories over Murray State Community College and Kansas City Kansas Community College in the District Playoffs, the team enters the NJCAA Division II National Tournament (May 22-25) in Clinton, Mo. on a five-game winning streak.

The Cavs have relied heavily on the arms of starting pitchers Kerrigan Dixon and Kyleigh Lacy in the postseason. Dixon enters next week’s contest flashing a sterling 1.50 earned run average (ERA) along with seven punch-outs in 12 innings. Meanwhile, Lay posts a 2.57 ERA across seven innings.

Third baseman, Lenae Salinas, and centerfielder, Emily Fox, have also formed an elite 1-2 duo in the lineup. Salinas and Fox have both hit a shade under .500 in their three playoff games, respectively. They’ve also registered five runs and three RBIs.

Two men’s basketball players to further their playing careers at four-year schools next year

General Williams joins Xavier Womack on the short list (so far) of members of this year’s National Championship runner-up to play basketball at another school following graduation. Williams will be headed to Rockhurst University next fall, while Womack is in line to play at Pittsburgh State University.

The duo played significant roles for head coach Mike Jeffers in their careers. Williams averaged 9.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 67 games; canning 65 three-pointers at a 43.3 percent clip. Womack, on the other hand, posted an average of 10.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game during 66 contests. He also recorded 11 double-doubles.