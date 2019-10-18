Third Thursdays visiting artists present at Nerman Museum

Transcription:

Caleb Durland (Announcer): The Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art held a free “Visiting Artists” presentation on Thursday, October 17, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., in the Hudson Auditorium. Misha Kligman and Jonathan Knight gave the presentations. They talked about their careers as artists and young students were in attendance. We talked to Bruce Hartman, the Executive Director at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, about the event.

Bruce Hartman: I think these presentations, meaning the Third Thursday program that we’ve had, what they do is it allows students to interface directly with living artists, with people here in the community, so we’re emphasizing local and regional artists. It allows them to ask questions, to get a sense of how people who are artists are making a living, how they sustain their careers, they can ask technical questions, But I think it provides inspiration.

Announcer: Bruce had a few more things to say after the event

Bruce Hartman: Get over here, because there is such a wealth of work in the museum and there’s something for everybody.

