Nerman Museum to host reception for two art exhibitions tonight

Tonight, The Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art will host a reception for two exhibitions currently on view, Harold Smith, Jr.’s “Can You See Me?” and “Foresight/Insight Reflecting on the Museum’s Collection.” There will be a lecture in the Hudson Auditorium this evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. featuring artists Harold Smith, Cara Romero and Jarvis Boyland.

Hors d’oeurvers and refreshments will be provided for guests in the museum atrium and VIP guests will enjoy gourmet hors d’oerveres in the VIP member area. Both exhibitions close on October 27.

Smith uses his mastery of painting to convey intense emotions about the feelings of invisibility associated with being an average, everyday black male in America and a makes a broader commentary on racial relations in the United States.

“I think the media sometimes creates polarizing imagery of black men,” Smith said. “Either you are an Obama, or you are a thug. In my opinion, regular, hard-working, simple, black men are an ignored group. They are the new ‘invisible man.’”

Romero is an award-winning artist who depicts indigenous life through a contemporary lens. Among other honors, she was awarded the “Visions for the Future” award by the Native American Rights Fund. Jarvis Boyland navigates intersectional black identity through portraiture focusing on queer men of color, exploring the idea of intimate relationships and spaces. Both artists are being featured in the museum’s highlight exhibition.

“Foresight/Insight Reflecting on the Museum’s Collection” features 61 highlights of the 1,700 contemporary works of art in the N

erman Museum’s current collection, including 30 never before seen pieces. In 2006, the college was named one of the “Big 10” universities or colleges in America for art on campus.

According to the museum’s website, “The collection includes numerous masterworks by renowned artists, as well as recently created works by emerging artists. Many pieces have traveled great distances to be viewed in national and international exhibitions. Some works have attained iconic status with the Nerman Museum, as well as with our community. This remarkable collection is a testament to the vision and foresight of the Nerman Museum’s staff and patrons, JCCC’s elected trustees and the students, faculty and administrators who have diligently assisted in the assembly of these works over four decades.”

Thursday, October 17 Misha Kligman and Jonathon Knight gave artist talks in the Hudson Auditorium; both artists are featured in “Foresight/Insight Reflecting on the Museum’s Collection.” They spoke in the Hudson as part of the museum’s Third Thursday program and answered questions following their lectures. According to Bruce Hartman, the museum executive director, one of the most impactful aspects of the Third Thursday’s is that students have access to working professional artists.

Kligman is an assistant professor of Fine Arts at the college and a Charlotte Street Award recipient who works as contemporary artist and educator.

“I’m interested in what it means for a painting to work,” Kligman said. “After the painting is done, I leave it for several weeks, coming back to it periodically to check whether it’s still alive. I like to think of paintings as having their own private lives, being somehow more than the sum of my abilities and intentions.”

“Can You See Me?” And “Foresight/Insight Reflecting on the Museum’s Collection” will be on display through October 27, 2019.

Story by Penny Thieme