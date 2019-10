Transcription:

Reece Krall (Announcer): The Student Lounge got a little spooky with their recent costume party. Students were invited to dress up as their favorite characters and watch scary movies together. Many characters showed up, including our own Spider-man. Popcorn and other snacks were also available to any one looking for a quick bite.

Announcer: From the Campus Ledger, this has been Reece Krall