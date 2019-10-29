Where do your donated jeans go?

Transcription:

Reece Krall (Announcer) You may have seen jean drive donation boxes around campus. However, many people don’t know what they’re for and where they go. The President and Vice President of the business club sat down for an interview and told us a little more about the Jean Drive

Diedrick Otienkya: Working on the Jean Drive, it helps each and everyone of us. Last year we were able to collect over 1000 pounds of jeans… which was excellent. So it’s a two semester period, so [we] start in the fall and then we collect the jeans at the end of the spring. What we do is we collect, we gather all of the jeans.

Isiah Risby: They get shipped to Cotton Incorporated, they make the shredded up denim and then gets shipped to Habitats for Humanity. It’s a non-profit that helps build houses for communities. The importance of this drive is to keep the jeans out of the landfills

Announcer: From The Campus Ledger, this has been Reece Krall.