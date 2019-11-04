NewsUncategorized Looking Back at 1969 in Fashion, Art and Food By Mena Haas November 4, 2019 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Dresses on display at the Looking Back at 1969 in Fashion, Art and Food event on Oct. 30th. Photo by Mena Haas. '' 1 of 6 Student Aaliyah Pierce, student, poses next to a dress. Pierce is majoring in Fashion Design and Technology and minoring in Fashioning Merchandising. "The event was extremely fun to be a part of," Pierce said. "I love working with my professors. It was classy and very informative." Photo by Mena Haas. Tickets were sold for $100 a piece, or $700 for a table of eight. Hors d'oeuvres and wine were offered to attendees who took time to view the gallery of apparel. Photo by Mena Haas. Allison Smith, professor of Art History. Photo by Mena Haas. "The goal of the event was really to get the pieces out of the closet and raise awareness about the pieces and the history that goes along with them," Britt Benjamin, professor, Fashion Merchandising and Design, said. "...The students loved being a part of the event and getting to really interact with the collection and people." Photo by Mena Haas. Attendees were asked to arrive in fashion characteristic of the late 1960s and were given a multi-course dinner that explored the culinary trends of the era. Photo by Mena Haas. Dresses on display at the Looking Back at 1969 in Fashion, Art and Food event on Oct. 30th. Photo by Mena Haas. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)''