Several sections of various parking lots on campus will be closed Friday, Nov. 8.

Starting at 4 a.m., all of the 30 minute parking spots in the Carlsen Center North Circle will be closed. The spots will reopen at 11:30 a.m. The west section of the Train lot will also be closed from 4 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and the Carlsen Center upper east garage will be completely closed until 10 a.m.

Plan accordingly!

Story by Samantha Joslin