Crime reports for week of Oct. 28

The month of October was marred by two instances of theft and a battery case on campus. The latest was reported around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, when a student noticed that the front tire of his bike was stolen. The other theft took place earlier in the month on Oct. 8 after a student attempted to steal from the Market in the Student Center; these cases are labelled as inactive and open, respectively. The battery case involved a stranger swatting a hat off another student’s head; this case is closed.

Let’s all agree to limit hat-swatting to close friends and family, okay Cavs? Stay tuned for more crime reports coming your way.