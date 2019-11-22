Food Wars: Chick-Fil-A versus Popeyes

The internet is alive with arguments from both sides: some say Chick-Fil-A is better, some say Popeyes. There is no in-between. So, are either of these sandwiches worth the hype? Here’s what we think:

Chick-Fil-A

Before we divulge into the specifics of the Chick-fil-A versus Popeyes sandwich debate, let me say one thing: Chick-fil-A did it first. This started when Popeyes came out with a nearly identical sandwich and hordes of customers began debating which sandwich they liked better, leading to Popeyes selling out of this now iconic item. The sandwiches are back, and I’m unimpressed. Chick-fil-A’s chicken sandwich is better than Popeyes’, end of story.

Chick-fil-A’s drive-thru provided an efficient way to pick up food than standing in line at Popeyes. We got in and out in less than fifteen minutes, as compared to the half-hour we spent at Popeyes waiting. This isn’t Popeyes’ fault since their wild popularity is pretty unprecedented, but the stressed and brusque waitstaff didn’t add comfort to the stay. The lunchtime rush makes everything hectic, but keeping friendly professionalism is paramount to running a successful business, no matter the situation.

But, let’s get to the food. Chick-fil-A’s sandwich has the same texture as Popeyes, but the difference lies in the flavor. Chick-fil-A’s chicken was seasoned to perfection and had a kick to it that Popeyes’ lacked. Honestly, that’s where the differences ended. The internet is torn between these two sandwiches because they truly aren’t that different. Chick-fil-A’s sandwich is more seasoned. Popeyes relies on their chicken’s flavor as-is.

As far as sides go, Popeyes was out of fries when we got there, so we substituted for mac and cheese. It was delicious, but mac and cheese is also one of my favorite foods, so I may be biased. Chick-fil-A’s waffle fries were delicious to eat as always, especially with salt sprinkled on top for extra flavor. Chick-fil-A has a wide array of sauces — including the classic buffalo as well as the namesake Chick-fil-A sauce — for any flavor preference.

When it comes to the sandwiches, there aren’t major differences. Chick-fil-A is superior because of the attitude of the employees, the delicious sauces and the waffle fries.

Story by Samantha Joslin.

Popeyes

Popeyes has the Chicken Sandwich in all of fast food.

When I stepped foot into Popeyes on 119th street, I saw the longest line for any fast food restaurant I have ever been in. This was because the chicken sandwich was brought back after selling out nationwide in July. Once I looked past the line, I saw a great looking decor that was very pleasing to the eye.

When ordering, I was not met by the nicest staff, but I can understand with the circumstances. I was 20 orders behind and waited for 20-30 minutes before receiving the sandwich.

It was worth the wait.

The sandwich was $3.99 by itself and $6.99 as a combo and you have the option of getting the original chicken sandwich or the spicy. When receiving the chicken sandwich, it is placed in a bag that had a great design with the signature orange and white color. This chicken sandwich is a very basic sandwich as far as assembly. Just lettuce, mayo, tomatoes and chicken. But that’s all it needs. The southern seasoning was like I was eating a perfectly made piece of fried chicken. There was also a great crunch I got with every bite. I thought that the sandwich would be smaller than it was. It was a thick and juicy piece of chicken. The sandwich is topped off with a great bun.

I got a side of mac and cheese, because they were out of Cajun fries. Unfortunately, the mac and cheese wasn’t anything special, but it wasn’t awful. It tasted like your basic mac and cheese.

Even though the mac and cheese was underwhelming, you aren’t going to Popeyes for that. You are going for the thing people have been losing their minds about for almost half a year now. Popeyes has officially made the greatest chicken sandwich out of any fast food restaurant.

Story by Jake Ditto.