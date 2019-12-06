Holiday Giving Tea encourages students to give back

Transcription:

Mehrsa Pourabedkashani (Announcer): JCCC held a holiday giving tea event on Dec. 3 in the Carlsen Center from 1 to 3 p.m. We talked to faculty in charge to hear more about this event.

Michelle Clark: This is our second holiday giving tea, and we did this in association with the 50th [anniversary]. it is a wonderful event filled with doing things for others. And there are so many amazing people at JCCC and you realize that when you come to an event like this. SO many generous donations, so many kind deeds and it is just a joy to be around and to work with such amazing community.

Anne Turney: The student senate puts on JCCC gives which is an annual giving tree project and so part of this event is wrapping the gifts for JCCC gives under the gifts that were purchased and donated from the people in the JCCC community.

Announcer: Wishing everyone the best for the holidays from The Campus Ledger, this is Mehrsa Pourbedkashani.