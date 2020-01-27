Dollar Drink Club saves students money

Transcription:

Reece Krall (Announcer): JCCC has started a new program that offers a bang for your buck deal on drinks. The Dollar Drink Club is for those who want to save money on campus for whenever they want to buy drinks. Just go to any dining services location and ask for a dollar drink club sticker. All you need to do is pay five dollars once for the sticker and put it on any drink container you want to use and only pay a dollar for any drink after that. From The Campus Ledger, this is Reece Krall.