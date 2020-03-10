Quinton Hall spotlight

Caleb is the sports video producer for The Campus Ledger. He is currently enrolled in the web development and digital media program. He also creates Chiefs content for Arrowhead Guys. His hobbies include watching football and playing video games.

Transcription:

Baseball season has gotten off to a great start here at JCCC. The Cavs are 11-1. One factor to that great start is freshman Quinton Hall. Hall has racked up 4 home runs, 11 RBIs (runner batted in) and 4 stolen bases in just 11 games. Quinton was a division one prospect coming out of high school but decided on Johnson County.

Quinton Hall: I chose JCCC about the last month of the summer after an incident that happened at Wichita State with the new coaching and stuff. So, I didn’t really have an option to go anywhere else, so I went and visited Iowa Western and then came here and visited JCCC and just loved how close it was to family. Just kind of like a new fresh start.

Quinton told us about how he got started playing baseball and about how his dad also played at JCCC under head coach Kent Shelley.

Hall: I mean I always grew up in a baseball family, my dad played baseball here when coach Shelley was the head coach his first year. He’s an awesome coach, respect him so much. He coached my dad his first year so I’ve kind of gotten to know him more from that also. So, it’s kind of neat to have my dad play here and then me play here also.

Although Quinton does not know where he plans to go after JCCC, what he does know is that someday he wants to make it to the MLB.

Hall: I try to that’s my goal. Yeah, that’s always been since I’ve been little. When I used to play with the Royals scout team it’s kind of brought my eyes out much more with all these scouts coming to the games and everything and just getting my name out there, so that’s my goal right now.

If you’re a baseball fan, you’ll want to go watch Quinton Hall and the Cavs this season. From the Campus Ledger, I’m Caleb Durland.

