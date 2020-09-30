By Paige Winters (pwinter6@jccc.edu) Winters is a video producer for The Campus Ledger. This is her second semester at the college. She enjoys covering stories and events on campus through videography. She spends most of her time at local concerts, out with friends or with her dog.

With the presidential election approaching, people are pushing for the younger generation to go out and vote this year. I talked to president of PELA, Kate Boyer about the importance of voting.

(Boyer) “The younger generation makes up quite a lot of the population if enough of them turn up it can sway the vote and influence the election in a big way. I just want it easier to vote, a lot of people don’t know how to register to vote, or how to do the absentee ballot thing so I just want more information to be out there so people can know about this and be able to vote more.”

According to the 2016 census, less than 50% of ages 18-29 did not vote. This brings up the question, are we providing enough information to get the younger generation to vote?

“Knowing how to register, definitely, that is the very big one location’s on where the ballot boxed are knowing about who your voting about is also very important and being aware of all the issues that will be on the ballot as well. Find out who your candidates are for where you live and then go to their websites check out their point of views and that’s the big one, Ballotpedia is also a good source but going straight to the candidates is the best.”

Not only are people like Kate trying to increase the turnout for younger voters, but the way we vote has complications this year due to COVID and the controversy regarding USPS.

“You can register online for an absentee vote, I suggest doing that the most or you can request in the mail for one the last day to ask for one will be in October, the thirteenth is the final day you’ll be able to register so I suggest going on the, finding the website where you can register and registering before October thirteenth. Yeah mail in ballots, will definitely be the best and for this election I would also recommend dropping off your ballot as well because the mail system is kind of wonky right now so I would look into places where you can do that as well.”

No matter where you go or how old you are, registering to vote can be a tool to make your voice feel heard within the government. Whether it’s presidential or local.



“Every vote definitely counts, there are quite a few elections out there that are just squeezed by with one vote even, if you don’t feel you’ll sway the presidential election, well there’s local elections that you’ll have a sway in there’s state elections you’ll definitely have a sway in, there will always be an election that will always need your vote and your voice.”

Reporting from The Campus Ledger, this has been Paige Winters.